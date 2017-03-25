What happy users are saying Lily has been an asset who has helped me find clothes to fit me the way I want them to. She makes it easy for me to feel and look my best. User Julia Morrison

What happy users are saying I'm like an amoeba, I'm all over the place, the fact that Lily can capture that in my personality is really cool. I think I trust Lily already! She showed me some really cute dresses. User Karina