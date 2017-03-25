Meet Lily

The easiest way to find fashion from your favorite stores that flatters your body & makes you feel your best.

SHE GETS TO KNOW YOU

The world's first "Perception & Empathy Engine” that understands your emotions & perceptions about your body to find clothes that are perfect for you.

SHE PICKS THE BEST STYLES FOR YOU

Lily has the most comprehensive styling expertise built into any technology, plus her unique perception engine, to find the best matches for you from thousands of styles (literally!)

SHE EXPLAINS WHY THEY’RE BEST FOR YOU

Lily does over 2 hours’ worth of analysis for every selection based on price, similar items & specific style attributes to determine why it will flatter your features (or why it won’t), all in under 2 micro-seconds!

SHE MAKES ORDERING A BREEZE

Lily’s one-click universal cart for buying, returning, order tracking, refunds and more makes shopping easy (and stress-free!)

  • What happy users are saying

    Lily has been an asset who has helped me find clothes to fit me the way I want them to. She makes it easy for me to feel and look my best.

    UserJulia Morrison

    I'm like an amoeba, I'm all over the place, the fact that Lily can capture that in my personality is really cool. I think I trust Lily already! She showed me some really cute dresses.

    UserKarina

    Lily knows my body type and my unique preferences, which cuts the hassles of figuring out what items would fit and flatter. It's super convenient and time saving.

    UserJessica